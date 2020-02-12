3 charged with animal cruelty after dogs found in 'unsanitary condition' in Troup County

Deputies said the dogs were 'unhealthy and living in unsanitary conditions.'

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Troup County on animal cruelty charges Wednesday morning, after two dogs were recovered from a home in the 100 block of Southern Pine Drive, county authorities said

According to a release from county communications director Donna Williams, deputies from the Troup County Sheriff's Office were in the area serving warrants on Tuesday, when deputies noticed two dogs in what they called "poor condition."

Based on what they saw, Williams said, the deputies contacted the county's Marshal's Office about the incident.

She said that after an investigation, the Marshal's Office found that the dogs were "unhealthy and living in unsanitary conditions."

The three people they arrested were charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and transported to the Troup County Jail, Willams said.

“We take animal cruelty very seriously, and we will not tolerate it," said County Manager Eric Mosley.