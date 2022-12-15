Deputies arrested in Augusta following GBI investigation

The three deputies were booked into the county jail, according to GBI.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Three deputies in Richmond County were arrested after a man told GBI he was attacked while handcuffed in their custody.

The department has not disclosed a date for the incident, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it happened at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Their investigation said that following a shooting involving an officer, a 34-year-old man was brought into the office.

He later told officials that while in custody, three deputies hit and knocked him around in the elevator. GBI said their investigation showed that the 34-year-old was "struck in the face and stomach while handcuffed in the elevator at the Sheriff’s Office." The department added the man "was slammed against an exterior wall of the Sheriff’s Office while handcuffed and being escorted into the building."