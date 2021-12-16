Three facing charges after South Fulton Police find $30K and illegal drugs

Police say they found duffle bags and over $30,000 in cash.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three men are facing drug and gun charges after police found $30,000 and illegal drugs in a car on Tuesday.

According to a statement from South Fulton Police, it all started when police noticed an "increase in break-ins and carjackings" on Cascade Road.

Chief Keith Meadows said investigators working surveillance at a gas station in the area saw several cars involved in "suspicious activities."

Officers approached a man in one of the cars, who then drove off with a group of people in a Mercedes.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers later alerted South Fulton police regarding a crashed Mercedes nearby, according to authorities. Police said investigators identified the car as the same one that fled the gas station.

According to police, officers found several duffle bags, nearly 180 grams of marijuana, 172 Oxycodone pills, over 300 grams of mushrooms, Promethazine, three guns, and over $30,000 in cash.

Three people were later arrested, two 25-year-old men and one 32-year-old man. They're facing various charges, including drug possession and gun charges.