Suspect accused in disappearance, death of Atlanta woman on APD's most wanted list

ATLANTA — A Fulton County indictment alleges a third man may be involved in the disappearance of a missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir. She is suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found.

One of the suspects facing charges is still at large, listed on the Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted List.

The court documents also shed some light on how authorities think she died.

According to APD's website, Steven Oboite is wanted for his role in the disappearance and possible death of Lenior. A 13-count indictment accuses Oboite of felony murder (two counts); distribution of a schedule II controlled substance; hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

Diante Cleophas Reynolds, 29, is already in custody. The indictment lists the same charges for Reynolds, along with identity fraud and forgery in the first degree.

The third man accused in the indictment, however, is not charged with murder.

The 29-year-old, who jail records show is already in custody, is accused of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, false statements, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

More on the case

Lenoir, 24, was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at the 1600 block of Peachtree Street NE. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For months they handed out fliers, hoping anyone would have information and come forward in the case.

Police officially released their missing person advisory on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, a private investigator was hired by the family to help with the search. APD then updated the public on Sept. 20, stating they believe the 24-year-old "was murdered and that her body was disposed of."

While Reynolds and Oboite face murder charges, no body or remains have been found in the case. In September, Lenior's mother, Jannette Jackson said, they weren't giving up hope.

“We knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered – we remain hopeful," Jackson said in a statement provided by Nosiike Media Group.

Explanation of charges listed in the indictment

The indictment alleges Oboite and Reynolds failed to call 911 while Lenoir "suffered medical distress following the ingestion of a controlled substance" and are accused of the distribution of the drug. They are also accused of tampering with evidence by moving her body from an apartment.

Reynolds faces identity fraud and forgery charges for allegedly using an Idaho man's identity to enter a lease agreement at the Midtown apartment complex.

The third and latest suspect facing charges is accused of making false statements to police. During the investigation, he lied to authorities about his whereabouts around the time Lenoir went missing -- as well as tampering with evidence as it relates to the disposal of her body, police documents allege.