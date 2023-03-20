Three found shot, killed in Rockdale County home, sheriff's office says

11Alive has learned that a suspect is in custody.

CONYERS, Ga. — A gruesome discovery was made by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Monday morning as three people were found shot and killed at a home.

This happened in the Honey Creek Subdivision, near Honey Creek Elementary School.

11Alive has learned that a suspect is in custody. Deputies also have part of Sugar Creek Lane in Conyers temporarily blocked off.

Deputies said they were called out to the area just after midnight in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victims.

At this point, there is no information on a motive, nor are there any details on the ages or relationship of the victims.