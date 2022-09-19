One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

The shooting happened at the top parking deck of the complex.

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police.

They add that the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the complex. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.

One of the three people shot is dead, while the other two (a father and son) were taken to the hospital.

Police said the deceased victim is believed to be around 20 years old while the father around 40 and the son is 21 years old.

At this time, police believe the incident stemmed from a dispute that escalated out of control; however, they do not yet have information on what caused that dispute.

For now, they are on the look out for a silver sedan that they believe to be the suspects vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.