Three people shot, wounded outside Buford Highway bar, police said

All three were described by investigators as 'innocent bystanders.'

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police said three people that they described as "innocent bystanders" were shot in a parking lot of a bar in Brookhaven early Saturday morning.

According to Brookhaven Police Sgt. Carlos Nino, at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Josephine's Lounge in the 3200 block of Buford Highway after hearing multiple gunshots coming from that location.

Nino said that one man was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second victim was found in a vehicle a few blocks north of the parking lot on Buford Highway, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nino said that a third victim went to an area hospital on their own for treatment of gunshot wounds.

He said that all three victims appeared to be in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nino said, all three victims were innocent bystanders.