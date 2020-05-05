Three teens shot following brawl in northeast Atlanta

"From that location, they all met up here [BP] and that's where the fighting began," Capt. Frank Turner, with Atlanta Police described.

ATLANTA — Three teens were shot after police say a multi-person brawl broke out following a block party in northeast Atlanta.

It happened on Monday night shortly after 10:40 p.m. in the BP gas station parking lot on Boulevard.

According to Atlanta Police, the initial dispute began earlier that night at some function in the Boulevard area. Police said at least eight women were involved in the fight with around four on each side of the dispute.

"From that location, they all met up here [BP] and that's where the fighting began," Capt. Frank Turner, with Atlanta Police described.

The initial investigation shows that shots were fired and one 19-year-old was struck in the right leg, the other was struck in the right torso and one 17-year-old was struck in the stomach.

They were all taken to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated and officials said they are in stable condition.

No one has been arrested at this time, but one suspect was taken in to custody.