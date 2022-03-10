2 dead, child hurt in Forsyth County home invasion | Suspect on the run

It happened around 5 a.m. at a home off Tidwell Circle in Alpharetta.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and a child is hurt after a home invasion and shooting early Thursday morning. Forsyth County authorities are actively searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they said is responsible.

The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon. The sheriff's office added that the Norcross man has "multiple active warrants," including home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

They say he was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. He is known to drive a black "lifted" pickup truck.

It is unclear at this point if the crime was random or if the suspect knew the victims. The child's injuries are non-life-threatening, they said.