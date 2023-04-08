'He ripped away a light in our family': Sister of missing Newnan mother says of fiancé's arrest

Her family says the arrest has brought a sense of closure though they still have questions about why she was taken from their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWNAN, Ga. — After missing for more than two years, authorities have arrested the fiancé of a Newnan mother - but her body has yet to be found. Her family says the arrest has brought a sense of closure though they still have questions about why she was taken from their lives so soon.

Newnan mother Tiffany Foster, also known as Tiffany Starks, was 35 years old when she disappeared on March 1, 2021. On Thursday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office announced her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, is accused of her murder.

For two years the Newnan community helped search for Tiffany Foster alongside her family. Investigators said they followed all leads to learn that the man she lived with and called her life partner is the person who allegedly took her life.

"He ripped away a light in our family," Kimberly Bryan, Foster's sister said. Her comments come less than 24 hours after learning that her missing sister was likely murdered.

She said it feels unfair. Coupled with feelings of guilt, grief and anger - she struggles to wrap her mind around the news.

"I go through all these emotions and then I still have to go to work," she said. "I still have to get up and see about my kids."

Missing Newnan mother Tiffany Foster 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

She said her hope of Foster coming home ran dry when the sheriff's office announced charges against Robertson. He's facing murder, rape, kidnapping and concealing the death of another among a long list of charges.

"She was a good mom, she always wanted the best for her kids," Bryan said.

Foster leaves behind three children who know their mom is gone - but don't know why.

"To have to look my niece in the face and my nephews," Bryan said, "and we don't have any answers to tell him."

Bryan hopes Foster's disappearance is not in vain. She wants others who may be in an abusive relationship to know that the pain extends beyond a couple.

"When someone is not treating you right, when someone is abusive to you - get out," she said, "because whatever they could possibly do, it’s not just going to affect you."

Bryan said this tragedy has forever changed her family.

"It’s like we’re walking around with a scar; we won’t be the same," she said.