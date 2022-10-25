Timeline | The kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman Ashley Bush

Example video title will go here for this video

An Arkansas woman, pregnant and hopeful for a job, was taken by a stranger she met online with a motive to take her unborn child.

As the story behind the kidnapping and alleged murder of Ashley Bush continues to unfold, we're taking a look at the timeline of events that led up to the arrests of a Missouri couple.

Jamie Waterman has been charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The federal criminal complaint alleges that he helped Amber Waterman after the kidnapping and murder.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death, according to court documents .

42-year-olds Amber and Jamie Waterman are facing federal charges for the disappearance and alleged murder of Ashley Bush . Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with a baby girl at the time of her kidnapping.

The next steps, according to Willis, were for Bush to travel with "Lucy" to Bentonville, Arkansas for an interview with the boss.

"She handed Ashley a bunch of paperwork, that they would email her and told her to wait for the boss to contact her for another interview."

He says he felt uneasy about the situation.

A few days later on Oct. 28, Bush and Willis met "Lucy" at the Gravette public library to talk about a potential job opening. During that meeting, "Lucy" mentioned she had baby supplies she could give the family.

He says that's when Bush started looking for a work-from-home job in a Facebook group for moms.

"With Ashley being pregnant, she has been having complications with this pregnancy and the doctor took her off work," he said in an interview after Bush was reported missing.

Josh Willis, Bush's fiancé, says the mother of three, soon to be four, had complications in her pregnancy.

Amber Waterman is accused of creating a fake Facebook account under the name of "Lucy Barrows" on Oct. 25, 2022, to lure Bush into meeting her so she could steal her unborn child.

Oct. 31, 2022 : The Disappearance

Willis told 5NEWS that he dropped Bush off at the Handi-Mart in Maysville, Arkansas on the morning of Monday, Oct. 31. He says he went to pick her up at around 3 p.m. that same day.

The last time Willis says he heard from his fiancé was when he received a text from her saying she was in Gravette and he could come to pick her up.

"All I saw was her and the lady she rode with both pass me, neither one stopped, the driver looked at me and kept going," he said.

Willis says he tried following the truck but lost it heading north on Hwy. 43. He and his family quickly started searching for Bush.

"We tried all night long texting her, calling her, trying to get her to answer," he said.

The family started calling to learn more about "Lucy" and the company she allegedly worked for.

The company told him there is no "Lucy" who works for the company.

On Oct. 31, the family was able to ping and locate Bush's phone. Willis says it was found in a ditch about a half mile away from the location he last saw her in Maysville.

While Bush's loved ones searched for her and answers for her disappearance, Amber Waterman was back in Missouri.

According to an arrest affidavit, Amber told detectives that she had been home all day on Oct. 31 with her son and another child, and she "went into labor" that afternoon.

After calling 911, Amber traveled to meet an ambulance at a store in McDonald County, Missouri. Amber told detectives that she had delivered a stillborn child that evening.

According to KOAM, our CBS affiliate, McDonald County Sheriff Evenson said they responded to reports of a newborn baby not breathing on Monday night. EMS intercepted the couple near Longview, Mo. as they were on the way to a hospital.

A medical helicopter was on standby to take both Amber and the baby to the hospital.

The McDonald County Coroner, BJ Goodwin, was called to take the baby to an area funeral home after EMS was unable to revive her.

According to Goodwin, Amber allegedly had the placenta in her pants when EMS showed up, causing Jamie to think she had the baby.

Goodwin says Amber allegedly refused medical treatment. While the baby was taken to the funeral home, the placenta was retrieved from Amber.