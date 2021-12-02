Gunned down: Timeline details final hours before 12-year-old David Mack was found dead

Atlanta Police detectives are sifting through clues as they try to determine what happened to the 12-year-old.

ATLANTA — David Mack, 12, was found shot to death in a wooded area in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

His grandmother, Glenda Mack, has been left to grieve his loss and to raise money for the Young Middle School student's burial.

Atlanta Police detectives are sifting through clues as they try to determine what happened to David, and the circumstances involved surrounding his murder.

They are looking at the timeline of what unfolded from the last time that Glenda spoke to David until he was found the following day.

Tuesday

3 p.m.

Glenda Mack says this is when she left home to run some errands.

3:40 p.m.

While she is out, she says David calls her to ask if he can go play football with some friends.

She tells him it's OK.

“He said, ‘love you’ and I said, ‘Love you, too,’ and those were the last words I said to him," she said.

3:45 p.m.

About five minutes later, Glenda Mack gets home and David was not there.

David never makes it to his friend's home. He FaceTimed his friend and said that he was going somewhere else in the neighborhood. The friend asked if he could join.

“He said all he saw was David’s face, but he heard somebody say, 'No, say no',” Glenda said.

8:43 p.m.

When David is not home and still not answering his phone, Glenda gets worried and called 911.

9 - 10 p.m.

His family and Atlanta officers search for David on Tuesday night until about 10 p.m. before filing an official missing person report.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, his family searches again and finds his body in a cut-through off Shirley Street, where many children in the area go to play. He had been shot, authorities say.

1:48 p.m.

Family calls Atlanta Police to notify officers they found his body.

What we know

Investigators continue to interview people in the area and follow leads as they look for those responsible.

People living in the area where David’s body was found told 11Alive they heard multiple bursts of gunfire on Tuesday. However, an Atlanta Police major said they’ve received multiple conflicting reports regarding the time of the gunshots. Authorities are hopeful the autopsy will help them determine when David lost his life.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.