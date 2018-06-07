A mother was able to defend herself when a man attempted to steal her SUV with her two toddlers in the back seat.

Police said on Wednesday, the Dallas mother had stepped inside the gas station when a man climbed in her SUV’s driver seat and tried to drive off. That's when she jumped back into the passenger seat and shouted at the man to stop driving.

RELATED | Mom shoots carjacker in the head to save kids inside stolen vehicle

When the man refused, police said the woman pulled a gun out of the glove box and shot him in the head leading him to crash into a light pole. The mom and two toddlers weren't hurt.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Ricky Wright. Wright was taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and faces kidnapping and robbery charges.

But this type of crime happens all the time around the nation, and one thing many parents wonder is how do they keep their kids safe while pumping gas?

ALSO | Douglasville video catches 8-second slider crime in the act

First of all, lock your doors to keep the suspects from hopping in.

You also don’t want to leave your keys in the ignition while your kids are strapped in the car.

In case of an attempted carjacking, if your kids are old enough, teach them how to unstrap themselves and undo the door lock so they can exit the vehicle quickly.

One of the most important tips is to be aware of your surroundings, because you don’t know who is watching you and your kids.

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

© 2018 WXIA