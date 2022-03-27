A missing woman was found dead. When police confronted her ex-boyfriend, he killed himself

The man barricaded himself in the attic and a SWAT situation ensued.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A 30-year-old woman was reported missing in Fairburn on Thursday. When officers found her body Saturday and confronted her ex-boyfriend on Sunday, they say the man committed suicide.

Teante "TK" Jones went missing, along with her Jeep, in the city of Fairburn, family said. The car was found in the Stable Chase subdivision where her ex-boyfriend lived.

Fairburn Police said investigators were at the ex-boyfriend's house Friday, but at that time the vehicle was not located.

The City of South Fulton Police Department took over the investigation who said Jones' body was found with an apparent gunshot wound where her ex-boyfriend lived on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

South Fulton Police Chief Meadows said the woman and ex-boyfriend were involved in a domestic dispute and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police say SWAT was called to the home when the now-deceased suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Southern, barricaded himself in the attic of the home and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.