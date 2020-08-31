Toddler back home safe after frantic search, police expected to provide additional details in kidnapping case

Police said the 1-year-old’s mother did everything she could to fight off the one suspect ripping his clothes and taking one of his shoes. She even grabbed his gun.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police, along with other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are expected to release additional details regarding an alleged kidnapping over the weekend.

What started as a walk on a sunny day for a local mother quickly led to several terrifying hours on Saturday when her 1-year-old son was snatched from his stroller.

More than 60 miles away from Chamblee - in Carrollton - is where police arrested Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga. They're accused of kidnapping 1-year-old Mateo Montufar-Barrera by holding his mother at gunpoint in front of their home and then ripping him from his stroller.

This happened Saturday around noon. By the evening, officers found Mateo unharmed with the two people who were arrested. Since those frantic moments, police have confirmed that the couple even changed the boy into a dress in an attempt to disguise him.

Police still haven't released any information about the duo's motive, but the child's mother said she didn't know them.