Security guard escapes injury after banned customer opens fire at adult store

ATLANTA — Police say a man banned from an adult entertainment store just outside of Buckhead is believed to have returned and opened fire on a security guard early Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 1739 Cheshire Bridge Road, the address of Tokyo Valentino, around 3:45 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They arrived to speak with a security guard at the business who said that someone had fired several shots at him.

Further explanation revealed that the suspect, a man whose name is not yet known, had previously been banned from the business. He returned early Thursday and was ordered to leave by the security guard.

Police, citing the guard, said the man became irate and pulled out a pistol, opening fire and then escaping.