x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

crime

19-year-old charged in connection with man, woman found dead on Social Circle road

Tommy Charles Webb, Jr. of Athens has been charged in connection with the case.
Credit: 11Alive

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the case of two people found dead on the road in Social Circle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it charged Tommy Charles Webb, Jr. on June 1 for the deaths of James Robert Evans, 27, and Jaymie Whitlock, 32.

It was on May 15 that the GBI said it was called in by the Social Circle Police Department after the bodies of Evans and Whitlock were found on Thurman Baccus Road. The victims had apparently been shot, according to the GBI.

The GBI said emergency medical services were called, but both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details about how long the victims had been there were not immediately available.

RELATED: GBI investigating two deaths in Social Circle

According to the GBI, Webb had already been in the Clarke County jail for a parole/probation violation. They did not specify what ultimately led them to link the teen to the crime.

The GBI said the case is still "active and ongoing." The agency is asking for anyone with information to call the Social Circle investigator in charge at 770-464-5906, or call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.

Photos: 2 found dead in Social Circle

1 / 4
11Alive

MORE HEADLINES

42 handguns stolen from Buckhead store during protests, looting

Witness: Hilton Atlanta guest asked 'where's 21 Savage' then shot clerk

Charges filed against 6 APD officers after college students tased, pulled from car during Atlanta protests

Family of man beaten at Underground Atlanta calls for unity

13 teens arrested after burglary, chase during protests in Athens