COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking for a man in Coweta County, the sheriff said.

They were searching Monday morning in the area of West Highway 34, Boy Scout Road and Ware Road looking for Tommy Hill.

If you see Hill or know his location, authorities are asking that you call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502 ex 8275.

They said the suspect is armed and dangerous and he should not be approached.