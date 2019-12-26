LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police say a man wanted in a murder at a Motel 6 last week has been captured in Alabama.

Tony Reynoso had previously been identified as the suspected gunman in the murder of 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg on Dec. 19. The Tennessee man was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a room at the motel.

LaGrange Police said Reynoso was arrested Thursday in Montgomery. The 27-year-old faces a murder charge in the case.

RELATED: Columbus man wanted for murder at metro Atlanta motel

Another suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Osterman, is believed to remain at large.

The two allegedly fled the scene of the crime, on LaFayette Parkway, in a red Chevy Cruze.

Police ask that anyone with information about Osterman call the department at 706-883-2603.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Affidavit: Man fatally poisoned 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her