Family to retry suspect in Tori Lang case | Here's what to know

ATLANTA — It's been exactly two years since Tori Lang was shot and killed and her body was left at a Gwinnett County park. On the second anniversary of her death, loved ones continue to seek justice.

"We're still fighting for justice for her," Teresa Lang, Tori's mother, said. "This is our second round for the trial. We aren't looking forward to this but we want to get it taken care of."

Lang's parents gathered Friday alongside community members at Yellow River Park, the same area where their daughter's body was found, to commemorate her life and to announce a retrial in her case.

The family's search for justice continues after a Gwinnett County judge declared a mistrial for Austin Ford in May, the suspect in Lang's death.

The Lang family said prosecutors will retry Ford on Aug. 7 on the most serious charges against him.

In May, Ford was found guilty of tampering with evidence and two counts of theft by taking. He was also found guilty of concealing the death of Tori. A mistrial was also declared on two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

However, the jury could not unanimously decide on the most serious charges against him at the time of the mistrial: felony murder, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

Police believe that Ford was Tori's friend at one point and said the two knew each other. At the time, the 20-year-old was being held in Clayton County for an unrelated theft charge. Records show that he was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on June 9, 2022.

Authorities have not said how they linked Ford to Lang's murder or how they are friends. Police have not said if there could be any other suspects in the case.

How did Tori Lang die?

On July 28, 2021, authorities found Lang shot and killed under a tree at Yellow River Park around 6:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police Department officers were originally investigating a call about a medical situation.

Her car was found a week later burned and hidden in a wooded area of Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County. The beat-up 2012 Nissan Versa was about five miles from where Lang's body was found. The area is closer to the family's home in Lithonia, not far from Stephenson Middle School.

Honoring Tori's life

To keep Lang's positive and vibrant legacy alive, her parents released balloons in Lang's honor in her favorite color, green.

Lang, affectionately known as 'Kiwi' has a foundation under her nickname. Her parents started the foundation in her honor and are working to create scholarships at the schools she attended to ensure her memory lives on.