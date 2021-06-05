Multiple gunshots inside Town Center at Cobb send mall shoppers running for cover

The gunfire Thursday afternoon turned out to be from three robbers targeting a jewelry store inside the mall; they got away just before police arrived.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County Police are searching for three people who shot guns inside Town Center at Cobb Thursday afternoon, robbed a jewelry store, and caused fear, panic, and chaos among dozens of mall shoppers.

Customers thought, at first, that someone was running through the mall shooting people. However, it all turned out to be an armed robbery of a jewelry store.

The police response was massive.

One of the shoppers, Ryan Ford, who ran outside the mall to the parking lot, described the scene on Facebook Live.

“About 15 gunshots went off right by us in the mall,” Ford said.

He was afraid, at first, that people still inside were targets of a mass shooter. So were Cobb County police.

“I have not seen this many cops in I don’t know how long,” Ford said as one police car after another sped through the parking lot to the mall, sirens blaring. “I think I’ve counted 40-plus.”

Shoppers inside took cover.

Police quickly tracked the gunfire to one store inside the mall, A&M Custom Jewelry. Police said three people robbed the store wearing masks, and fired multiple rounds while stealing jewelry, then ran outside to a car and got away.

One jewelry store employee has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, but police would not say, at first, if the employee had been shot.

Police closed the mall and cleared out the frightened customers, to begin their investigation into this latest metro Atlanta mall shooting.