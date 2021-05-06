x
Crime

Jewelry store at Town Center mall robbed; Cobb Police looking for suspects

Police said one store employee was hurt, but it is unclear at this time how she was injured.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened at Town Center mall on Thursday. 

Cobb County Police said they received the call about the robbery at A&M Custom Jewelry around 3:20 p.m. 

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you could see police cruisers in the parking lot of the mall.

Credit: WXIA

Three suspects wearing masks took off in a vehicle. Police said one store employee was hurt, but it is unclear at this time how she was injured.

Police are searching for the robbers. This is a developing story. 11Alive is working to get more information about what happened.

