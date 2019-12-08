MARIETTA, Ga. — The office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said that a 31-year-old transient man has been sentenced to life without parole after his guilty plea in the brutal 2016 death of a 59-year-old Marietta man.

On Friday afternoon, Rickey Earl Taylor admitted to the July 2016 murder of Richard Bell inside Bell's Windcliff Drive apartment.

After accepting Taylor's guilty plea but mentally ill to charges of murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and robbery by force, Cobb Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole sentenced Taylor to the maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the D.A.'s office, on July 8, 2016, Cobb Police discovered Bell's body in his apartment during a welfare check at the request of a cousin.

Police said that Bell's wrist and ankles were bound behind his body and he had suffered blunt-force trauma to his head. His wallet, cellphone and computer were missing. The Cobb County Medical Examiner estimated that Bell had been killed as early as July 2, 2016.

Cellphone records led investigators to identify Taylor as a suspect in the death, as he and Bell had exchanged about 50 phone calls and texts on the day that Bell was killed. Analysis from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the bindings holding Bell's body established a DNA profile which matched Taylor through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

Before Taylor was identified as a suspect in Bell's murder, he had been arrested and charged with several home invasions and a double homicide in Gwinnett County.

“Taylor is one of the most sadistic criminals I’ve prosecuted during my career, having demonstrated a level of torture and depravity that is virtually unspeakable,” Deputy Chief ADA Jesse Evans said. “I am extremely grateful for Cobb Police and our Gwinnett County law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts that allowed us to successfully prosecute Taylor and obtain the maximum sentence, ensuring that he will never be able to prey on the public again.”

Taylor faces trial in September for the August 2016 armed robbery, torture and double homicide of a mother and son in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney has already indicated that he plans to seek the death penalty if Taylor is convicted in that case.