What we know so far about the case of alleged abuse of south Georgia 19-year-old

The family of victim Trenton Lehrkamp have said he is recovering after being dropped off at a hospital emergency room earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police in south Georgia on Wednesday provided the latest details on the case of a 19-year-old who was hospitalized after allegedly being hosed down, taped to a chair and force-fed alcohol and other substances in a case that's been likened to extreme examples of "hazing."

On Wednesday, Glynn County's interim police chief O'Neal Jackson III spoke to reporters during an afternoon press conference, with the case picking up widespread media attention this week.

The family of the victim, 19-year-old Trenton "Trent" Lehrkamp, have said he is recovering after being dropped off at a hospital emergency room earlier this month by three other juveniles.

Lehrkamp had been on life support at one point, according to his family, but has since improved.

Police said he was treated for intoxication from a "mixture of controlled substances and alcohol," and Lehrkamp's friend Michael Sullins said he'd been beaten, bullied, had acid poured down his throat, peed on and been force-fed an entire handle of vodka.

A photo that went viral showing other signs of abuse in fact depict other, previous incidents before Lehrkamp was hospitalized police clarified. It's unclear how many times these kinds of incidents occurred or over what time period.

Here's what we know:

Trent Lehrkamp case details

No arrests have yet been made : Interim Chief Jackson said the investigation is moving along and taking time, with evidence that's been collected sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab for analysis.

: Interim Chief Jackson said the investigation is moving along and taking time, with evidence that's been collected sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab for analysis. There are at least two separate incidents : One occurred the night Lehrkamp was hospitalized for severe intoxication. Jackson said there were nine other juveniles under the age of 18 present. In a previous incident, at which Lehrkamp can be seen taped to a chair and being hosed down, there were 11 juveniles under the age of 18 present. Jackson said at least some of these juveniles were at both incidents.

: One occurred the night Lehrkamp was hospitalized for severe intoxication. Jackson said there were nine other juveniles under the age of 18 present. In a previous incident, at which Lehrkamp can be seen taped to a chair and being hosed down, there were 11 juveniles under the age of 18 present. Jackson said at least some of these juveniles were at both incidents. Timeline : The second incident that resulted in hospitalization occurred on March 21. Trenton's father said at least one other incident occurred on March 17 in which the teen went to the same house and returned home "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint."

: The second incident that resulted in hospitalization occurred on March 21. Trenton's father said at least one other incident occurred on March 17 in which the teen went to the same house and returned home "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint." Potential charges : The case does not evidently meet Georgia's anti-hazing statutes, according to Jackson, because those are tailored for groups such as fraternities or other school organizations. It was initially classified in reports under "assault" but it's unclear how the case might actually be charged. Jackson said the department would be working with the local District Attorney's Office to formulate charges once the investigation is complete. Jackson said they want "enough probable cause to support a charge that's not only chargeable but prosecutable and it's winnable."

: The case does not evidently meet Georgia's anti-hazing statutes, according to Jackson, because those are tailored for groups such as fraternities or other school organizations. It was initially classified in reports under "assault" but it's unclear how the case might actually be charged. Jackson said the department would be working with the local District Attorney's Office to formulate charges once the investigation is complete. Jackson said they want "enough probable cause to support a charge that's not only chargeable but prosecutable and it's winnable." Who could be charged : So far, no identities of any potential suspects - or even any classification of possible suspects - has been detailed by police. However, Jackson said they're "not taking anything off the table" when asked about possible charges for the owner(s) of the home where the alleged abuse occurred.

: So far, no identities of any potential suspects - or even any classification of possible suspects - has been detailed by police. However, Jackson said they're "not taking anything off the table" when asked about possible charges for the owner(s) of the home where the alleged abuse occurred. Parents/history : Jackson said they were "still investigating" if any parents were home while the abuse occurred. He said there had been previous calls to the home, but that there were "no incidents of this magnitude or this nature" in that history.

: Jackson said they were "still investigating" if any parents were home while the abuse occurred. He said there had been previous calls to the home, but that there were "no incidents of this magnitude or this nature" in that history. Some accused participants in the abuse have been misidentified : Jackson said there had been "misinformation" on social media about the case, and that it included the "misidentification of individuals that were not involved in this incident, which has had an effect on families in our local community." He asked people not to spread rumors because investigators follow all up on all leads that get submitted, a process that can result in them being "drawn from other assignments of critical information important to this investigation."

: Jackson said there had been "misinformation" on social media about the case, and that it included the "misidentification of individuals that were not involved in this incident, which has had an effect on families in our local community." He asked people not to spread rumors because investigators follow all up on all leads that get submitted, a process that can result in them being "drawn from other assignments of critical information important to this investigation." The FBI is involved : The bureau's Atlanta office said in a statement: "We are assisting Glynn County Police in its investigation. The FBI is always willing to assist in investigations when local partners request our assistance whether that be in manpower, technical expertise, or whatever the specific situation requires." Jackson also mentioned the GBI, Glynn County Schools Police Department and local DA's Office are all also assisting.

: The bureau's Atlanta office said in a statement: "We are assisting Glynn County Police in its investigation. The FBI is always willing to assist in investigations when local partners request our assistance whether that be in manpower, technical expertise, or whatever the specific situation requires." Jackson also mentioned the GBI, Glynn County Schools Police Department and local DA's Office are all also assisting. Lehrkamp has no apparent neurodivergencies : A reporter asked Jackson if the teen was "on the spectrum," referencing a rumored element of the case, which the interim chief said there was "no information we've been provided to support that claim."

: A reporter asked Jackson if the teen was "on the spectrum," referencing a rumored element of the case, which the interim chief said there was "no information we've been provided to support that claim." Jackson asked people to be vocal when they see abusive situations happening: He said that "we should have zero tolerance for bullying or mistreatment of others. That goes for any student, that goes for any parent, that goes for any adult. And all I could ask is that when you see something, you have to say something. A lot of this incident was revealed via social media, a lot of juveniles were at both of these incidents and nothing was spoken when they were occurring. I would ask that folks not be afraid to speak up."

Statement from Trent Lehrkamp family