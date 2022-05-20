Alexis Crawford murder case | New developments from motions hearing

A quest for justice in the killing of a Clark Atlanta student faces yet another delay.
The accused killers in the 2019 death of Alexis Crawford - her roommate and close friend, Jordyn Jones, and Jones' then-boyfriend Barron Brantley - were in court for the first time in roughly two years on Friday.
The halting legal process in the case - interrupted by the pandemic, as so many other cases - will continue along after a judge heard several pre-trial motions but did not yet rule on many of them.
11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross was in court to report on the new developments. She reports that Crawford's family was visibly upset by the hearing, with her sister saying she was too emotional to speak about it.
Here's what we learned from the court proceedings:
Alexis Crawford murder case update
- Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley want separate trials: Attorneys for both Jones and Brantley filed motions to sever the case, meaning there would be two different trials for the same crime. The judge did not rule on that motion today.
- The prosecution wants to use videotaped confessions from the pair: According to investigators, both Jones and Brantley have admitted under questioning at least parts of their roles in the crime. Prosecutors say they gave conflicting stories that point the finger at each other. Defense attorneys have filed motions for a so-called Jackson-Denno hearing - which would determine if their statements to police can be used against them or not. The judge has not ruled on whether they will be granted that hearing.
- The hearing was paused at midday: Attorneys for both sides said police interviews were too long to get through in just one sitting. They have not yet set a date for when court will reconvene and the judge can watch those interviews. (This is also why the judge can't yet rule on the motions for a Jackson-Denno hearing, because the statements haven't been reviewed in court.)
- Jones' family was at the hearing: They were also visibly shaken, with her mom covering her ears with her hands and at one point a deputy brought her box of tissues. They declined to comment after the hearing.
- 11Alive's camera was denied access to the courtroom: The judge ruled against allowing cameras because evidence was being discussed that may not be allowed into the actual trial and because the defendants were wearing jail clothes, which could potentially taint the opinions of future jurors.