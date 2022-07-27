Suspect indicted on murder charges in killing and robbery of beloved family man, security guard

Stanley Henderson is accused of killing 51-year-old Anthony Frazier back in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The suspect in the slaying and robbery of a beloved family man and security guard in April has formally been indicted on charges, including felony murder.

Stanley Henderson, 31, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the killing of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier. Two others are also indicted for looting Frazier's lifeless body as he lay on the ground in the middle of the day.

According to the indictment, Henderson will face three murder charges, one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one for armed robbery and one for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The killing occurred at a strip mall near 3rd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

Shocking surveillance video released by police showed a bystander who sat nearby as Frazier was killed and three others who appeared to come upon his body and steal from him as he was on the ground.

Henderson was found back in April in a foot chase in which an officer injured his knee near the scene where the security guard was shot. Police said officers found him in the woodline after the foot chase, and later with the K-9 team they found an "urban encampment" where they believe he had been living.

The video released to the public, the homicide commander said, was "extremely instrumental" in generating tips that led to Henderson.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk described the killing as shown in the video as "barbaric."

"This is a man, a husband and a father, he showed up to work in a second job to earn some money for his family. He exits his car, and this individual walks up behind him, and he shoots him," Woolfolk said. "That video was extremely violent, concerning to us all when we saw it."

Frazier's daughter, Antonette, called her dad her best friend and her world at a vigil after his killing. She said her dad was born and raised in Atlanta, and she described him as a friendly, funny, family-oriented laidback man.

"My dad was perfect to me and to anyone else who knew him," Antonette said. "He was an angel. I was daddy’s girl, and my daddy told me I’ll always be his baby girl.”

Woolfolk said Henderson had a 12-cycle criminal history with past charges that include battery and aggravated assault.