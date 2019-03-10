DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The defense has rested in the trial of Robert Olsen, an ex-DeKalb County police officer charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of an Air Force veteran who was naked and unarmed at the time of the incident.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 1 p.m. today.

A judge denied all but one piece of the defense's motion to dismiss the charges, granting that Georgia Code 17-4-20 would be excluded from the jury's consideration in considering one of the counts against Olsen, over whether Anthony Hill was technically a suspected felon.

Olsen faces six charges, including malice murder.

The trial continues to stream live in this story and on the 11Alive's YouTube page. Bookmark this page or sign up for alerts in the 11Alive app to keep up with developments.

More background on the case

Jury selection gets underway for ex-DeKalb police officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

Former DeKalb Police officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran rejected plea deal

Former cop pleads not guilty of murder charges in Anthony Hill shooting

Report details previous complaint against indicted officer