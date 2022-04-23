Archie Eversole's brother denied bond in murder case; new details come out of court hearing

A DeKalb County judge ruled that Krause was a flight risk and danger to the community in denying him bond.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Archie Eversole's brother, Alexander Krause, was denied bond in a hearing Friday that shed new light on the case in which he is accused of murdering the beloved "We Ready" Atlanta rapper.

A DeKalb County judge ruled that Krause was a flight risk and danger to the community in denying him bond. A preliminary hearing in the case will be held next week.

Prior to the judge's ruling, both Krause's lawyer and a DeKalb prosecutor made their case on the bond issue and went over several new details in Eversole's death earlier this month.

Previously, DeKalb County Police have said they responded to a person shot at a Chevron gas station off Snapfinger Woods Drive on March 25. Eversole was transported to the hospital where he died on April 3.

His brother, Krause, was arrested the day Eversole was shot and later charged with murder, jail records show.

In court on Friday, Krause's attorney said Eversole had been shot in the jaw when police found him at the Chevron, and that he was able to speak with them for some time before fully losing consciousness. The DeKalb prosecutor said he was "in and out" of consciousness during this time, but able to tell police that he awoke when he was shot and that while he did not know who shot him, he believed they were still at the home.

He had walked from his town home in a complex a couple hundred yards to the gas station, leaving a trail of blood that police later followed back to the home.

The brother has maintained his innocence, and his attorney argued that police essentially assumed he had committed the murder because he was the only person at the home when they arrived.

He argued that Krause was a "normal, regular guy" who has worked as a tattoo artist, got his GED a few years ago and is currently in an auto technology program at Georgia Piedmont Technical College. He has a 16-year-old daughter, as well.

The brothers' mother, the attorney said, is "quite shaken" at the "double loss" of Archie's death and Krause's arrest, but she is "in support" of Krause.

A family friend identified in court as Eversole's manager, John Williams, also testified on Krause's behalf. He said Krause has a "beautiful personality," a "very peaceful person" who was a "protector" of his brother.

"Alex has a good heart," he said. The brothers, in his accounting, were "tight knit" even if they had disagreements.

The state alleges that the shooting resulted out of a dispute between the brothers, and that there was a "history of violence between the brothers."

The prosecutor's account of the day Eversole was found shot differed in some respects from that of Krause's attorney.

She noted that police arrived at the residence to find blood on the door but otherwise no sign of forced entry - yet inside the home, the door to Eversole's bedroom was damaged and the lock was broken.

The prosecutor said there was blood on Eversole's bedroom door, and a "large amount of blood in the bedroom" including on the bed sheets, pillows, wall and floor.

"You could just tell there had been a struggle," she said.

Both attorneys noted Krause had blood on his socks and shoes when police arrived.

The prosecutor said also that there had been a .357 pistol found at the foot of Eversole's bed, near an opened gun box. She said crime scene investigators found one shell casing near the foot of the bed, as well, along with "several live rounds throughout the room."

In Krause's bedroom, she said, several of the same caliber of .357 rounds were found.

Beyond that, the attorneys argued over the extent of Krause's criminal history in a somewhat complicated disagreement.