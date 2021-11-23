Trial date set for Atlanta spa shooter Robert Aaron Long as prosecutors seek death penalty

The man convicted for the deadly Cherokee County spa shooting was in court on Tuesday to face new charges.

ATLANTA — Robert Aaron Long, currently serving four life sentences without parole plus an additional 35 years, returned to the courtroom on Tuesday to face new charges.

The man who killed eight people in a shooting spree targeting Atlanta area spas earlier this year is now potentially facing the death penalty. A Fulton County court set his trial date for April 19, 2022.

Two of the parlors targeted in the March 16 shootings were in Atlanta, while the third was in Cherokee County. Six of the eight victims were Asian women.

Long, 22, was arrested in Crisp County, Georgia as a suspect in the shooting after police used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle. He would go on to sign a plea deal, admitting to multiple counts of murder in the killing of four people at the Cherokee County massage parlor.

Long was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in Cherokee County, with an additional 35 years to be served in confinement for that shooting.

That sentencing accounts for the slayings of Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54 from within a Cherokee County massage parlor.

During a press conference following the plea deal, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis revealed that she still plans to seek the death penalty for those killed in the massage parlors located within Fulton County.

Willis was vocally against the death penalty prior to the Atlanta spa shootings.

"Last year, I told the voters of Fulton County that I could not imagine a circumstance where I would seek it. And at that time I did not," Willis said. "Unfortunately, a case has risen in the first few months of my term that I believe warrants the ultimate penalty and we shall seek it."

"The decisions that I made to seek death were with the complete support of the family," she added.

Willis is also seeking to enhance Long's sentence with hate crime charges. The case would be the first for the county to concern the hate crime law passed by the Georgia Legislature.

Long last appeared in Fulton County court for an arraignment on Sept. 28. He entered a not guilty plea to his charges, including the murder of the four people killed at the two Fulton County massage parlors.