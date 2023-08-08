Mother of Tori Lang, officers who found body testify in retrial of accused murderer

This new trial is opening old wounds for the teen's family as they continue to seek closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta family had to relive the gruesome details of a Gwinnett County teen's death again on Tuesday as the retrial for the man accused of killing her began.

In Tuesday's trial, a jury heard testimonies from the mother of Tori Lang, witnesses and the officers who found Lang's body.

"Someone had to shoot her like that because she fell straight back," said a prosecutor during opening arguments.

Lang was found shot to death two years ago, lying under a tree in Yellow River Park. Her car was discovered shortly after-- burned and hidden in some woods a few miles away.

Austin Ford, her alleged best friend, was accused of the teen's murder. A Gwinnett County judge declared a mistrial for Ford in May.

Teresa Lang, the teen's mother, testified against Ford's weird behavior as she previously stated in April's trial.

"He was just confusing me. He was acting weird and saying crazy things like 'someone is going to look for him' because they hurt Tori. I just left it alone," Teresa.

Gwinnett County Chief Medical Examiner Carol Terry said that Lang's death was "undetermined" in her autopsy.

"Death was probably in a matter of seconds," Terry said.

Body camera video and photos that showed the moments the teen's body was found were also shown to the jury. 11Alive is not sharing the content.

While the graphic videos and photos were shown in court of Lang's lifeless body, all eyes were on Ford in court. Unlike in his first trial, this time Ford appeared to show emotion.

Photos: Balloon release for Tori Lang, 2 years after her death 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The teen's grandmother used the courtroom opportunity to speak about the heartbreak the teen's death has left her.

"She really was a smart girl. She was witty, she was funny and the most amazing thing about her - she was so compassionate. It brings me to that dark place. She's just not here anymore," said her grandmother, Tanya.

After a weeklong trial in April, jurors deliberated for three days but could not come to a consensus on whether Ford killed the 18-year-old.

Without a unanimous verdict for felony murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of possession of a firearm-- a mistrial was granted. The jury did, however, find Ford guilty of tampering with evidence and theft by taking.

“She says the science cannot tell us whether if it’s suicide or homicide,” Ford’s defense attorney Lawrence Lewis said.

The family hopes a new trial will bring them justice and closure and put Ford behind bars.