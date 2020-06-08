Watch live | Bond hearing for Jordyn Jones in Alexis Crawford murder case

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

ATLANTA — Jordyn Jones, accused of murdering her best friend Alexis Crawford last October with her boyfriend Barron Brantley, could be freed from jail today.

She has a bond hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. 11Alive will be streaming it here and on our YouTube channel.

It comes a little more than nine months after investigators say Crawford was strangled to death by Jones, who was also her roommate, and Brantley.

The brutal case devastated the Atlanta University Center community and sent a shudder both through Atlanta and around the country.

At a preliminary hearing last November, a detective testified to the callousness of the murder, revealing details which included Brantley allegedly strangling Crawford while Jones allegedly held a plastic bag over her head.

After an intensive dayslong search followed her being reported missing, Crawford's body was found in a Decatur park. According to detectives, both Jones and Brantley admitted under questioning at least parts of their roles in the crime.

The detective who testified at the preliminary said that Brantley told him he knew Crawford was dead because she stopped breathing after she'd been "struggling to breathe and she had sounds of agony." He was also accused of raping her just days prior to the murder.

Yesterday, Crawford's mother issued a statement through a family representative, Rev. Markel Hutchins, who read it aloud at a news conference.

"I cannot imagine a judge granting Jordyn the freedom to walk around until her trial while Alexis will never get to walk around anywhere every again," she said in a statement read by Hutchins. "Granting Jordyn Jones bail would be a slap in the face to me and my family, and essentially spit on Alexis' grave."

In a brief supporting the motion for reconsidering bond, Jones' lawyers argue they were not given sufficient time to prepare testimony from family and friends that they would say show she has community ties and is not a flight risk. They also claim that prosecutors did not prove she needed to be held without bond in order to "protect the community."

"This Defendant has no criminal history (beyond a prior misdemeanor charge); has ties to the community; has no record or history of ever having threatened or intimidated anyone, in her life; and has no indication that she is any type of flight risk," the brief states.

Jones was originally denied bond when the charges, including felony murder, were filed against her in November. She pleaded not guilty earlier this year.



