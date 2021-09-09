Marcell Ozuna due in court today

Ozuna faces misdemeanor domestic violence charges stemming from an incident in May.

ATLANTA — Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is due in court this morning, the latest step in his legal case stemming from a domestic violence incident at his Sandy Springs home back in May.

Ozuna, 30, had his charges downgraded from felonies to misdemeanors by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at the end of July.

His charges include battery - family violence and simple assault - family violence.

He remains on the Braves roster, having not been suspended by the team or Major League Baseball. The Braves outfielder had initially faced at least one felony charge, aggravated assault by strangulation.

The team placed him on the 10-day injured last at the end of May, which continues to be his current status with the team.

The charges allege Ozuna "did attempt to commit a violent injury" to his wife, by placing his hands around her neck. Arrest warrants released in June alleged a violent argument between the outfielder and his wife over a supposed affair, culminating with officers arriving and seeing him "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

The warrants also said he had threatened to kill her.

The couple had at least one previous violent episode documented in a case in Florida, in which the wife was charged. Her attorney, during a bond hearing in May, said she had told him to tell the court that she "would like to have the father of her children released on some type of bond."

He expressed during that hearing that she did not wish for him to serve prison time.

Lawyers said the couple are now in the process of getting a divorce.