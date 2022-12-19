Man accused of killing 3 people at Cobb County golf course pleads not guilty

Bryan Rhodan is facing the death penalty in the slayings at the Pinetree Country Club last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing three people last year at a Cobb County golf course appeared in court Monday for an arraignment hearing. Prosecutors have said they will pursue the death penalty in the case.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Bryan Rhodan walked alongside his attorneys and formally entered a plea of not guilty. The 24-year-old is facing 17 charges, including murder and kidnapping.

Rhodan is being represented by two attorneys from the Georgia Capital Defender Office. During Monday's arraignment, his defense team expressed concerns about still not having access to certain pieces of evidence including DNA tests.

“(In) some ways what we’ve been provided gives more questions than answers," said defense attorney Emily Prokesch.

Prosecutors pushed back saying that the state has turned over everything they have access to, adding that the tests are still in the hands of investigators with the ATF.

“Per ATF policy – the analyst conducting the tests will not speak to myself or the defense until the results are completed," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green.

Rhodan is accused of fatally shooting three men at the Pinetree Country Club on July 3, 2021. Two of the victims were found shot and tied up in the back of a Dodge pick-up truck near the 10th hole. The third victim, golf course director Gene Siller was killed after going to investigate the truck.

In August, prosecutors formally announced their intent to pursue the death penalty against Rhodan.