7 years in prison for Georgia 69-year-old who molested 12-year-old during sleepover

The man, Kalem Amin Hasan, will also have 13 years of supervised probation in the case.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 69-year-old Cobb County man will spend seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl during a sleepover at the home of a family member.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, Kalem Amin Hasan committed the assault in June 2019 when the girl was staying at the home of a family member who was Hasan's roommate at the time.

"The family member immediately confronted Hasan and called 911 to report the assault. CCPD Crimes Against Children’s Unit conducted the investigation and scheduled a forensic interview of the victim at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. As result of the investigation, Hasan was arrested and subsequently indicted for Child Molestation on October 24, 2019," a release said.

Hasan was convicted by a Cobb County jury earlier this month. As part of his sentence, he will also have 13 years of supervised probation and is not allowed contact with the victim.

The victim as well as members of her family were among those to testify at the trial, which lasted three days. The jury returned a verdict in less than an hour of deliberations.