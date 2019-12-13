ATLANTA — Kamiyah Street, the Kennesaw State star women's basketball player charged with murder in a July Atlanta shooting, is expected in court on Friday for a plea hearing.

Street was arrested last month and charged with murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a bench warrant for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta Police said the arrest is tied to a targeted shooting that happened at 765 McDaniel Street on July 16.

RELATED: Kennesaw State women's basketball star player charged with murder

Police said they arrived to find a man trying to help his friend, who had been shot as they were getting out of a car in the parking lot. The witness said that a group of men approached and began shooting. The victim, 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard Etienne, died at the scene.

On a since-deleted bio page hosted on KSUOwls.com, Street was listed as Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Second Team All-Conference, Player of the Week twice and All-Tournament Team in her sophomore year.

In her freshman year, she was named ASUN Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-Conference, Conference All-Freshman Team, Conference Player of the Week, Conference Freshman of the Week six times and Conference Newcomer of the Week.

In her most recent season, as a sophomore, Street had played in 31 games and started in 30, averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds a game.

This season, the Mays High School graduate had just recorded her 1,000th point as a member of the Kennesaw State Owls on Nov. 13 against Mercer University.

Kennesaw State University has since released a statement to 11Alive that reads:

“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

In addition to Street's arrest, authorities said they arrested three other suspects - Cortez Banks, Johnerton Gilstrap, Tabias Wells - in connection with the deadly shooting. A fourth suspect, Dontacus Bradley, is still outstanding.

MORE HEADLINES

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Moms show up at court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old