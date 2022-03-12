30 years later, family finds justice in Coweta County woman's murder

Ann Margaret Berry disappeared in 1991 and her remains were found in 2012.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One summer evening in 1991, Ann Margaret Berry decided she'd had enough. The mother of two, pregnant with her third child, could take no more abuse from the father of her children, Kevin James Lee.

Berry called her sister, in an apparent attempt to let her listen in on a fight that was ongoing with Lee. The sister heard her say she was "packing her and the children's belongings and would be driving to her sister's house in about an hour."

But, according to the Coweta County District attorney, Berry "never showed up and was never heard from again."

Lee was an obvious suspect, but he told the sister Berry had run off with a boyfriend and left the children behind. Berry's sister "knew that the victim did not have a boyfriend," however a week later Lee moved off to Kansas with the children.

The sister later said she found all of Berry's possessions, including clothing, jewelry and makeup, left behind at the house.

In the intervening years, Lee would change his story multiple times: One time he said she ran off with a guy in a van, another time he said it was a guy in a truck. Even the race of the alleged boyfriend changed. Over time, it became a cocaine dealer.

Despite all this, the case never progressed, evidently because Berry's body was never found.

That changed in 2011, when two boys were camping near where Berry and Lee once lived and found a buried plastic bag containing skeletal remains. A forensic examination confirmed they belonged to Berry.

That led to warrants for Lee's arrest in 2012, and in 2018 he was finally found living in California. And, after a trial last week, he was finally convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The DA"s Office credited Major John Lewis in the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for doggedly pursuing the case after it was revived in 2012 with the finding of Berry's remains, as well as Berry's sister for never letting up on the case.

"This victim would not have received justice but for the relentless pursuit of justice by the victim’s sister and the dedication of Major Lewis over many years," the DA's Office said in a release.

At Lee's trial, the jury saw evidence that Berry was "an incredibly dedicated mother who would never have abandoned her children." They learned that Berry "seemed very excited" about the coming of her third child.

"However, friends and family described the victim and defendant's relationship as tumultuous," the release said. "They argued often and the defendant was known to push, slap and hit her. The victim's family saw bruises and marks on the victim's body and face, and saw holes in the walls of the home where the victim had been thrown into the walls."

According to the DA"s Office, it took the jury one hour of deliberation to return a guilty verdict.

"District Attorney Herb Cranford wishes to convey his immense respect for the victim’s sister, who never stopped looking for her and who fought for justice for 30 years. Without her, this case would not have resulted in a guilty verdict," the release said.

It also credited several agencies, including the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation "for their effort, against long odds, to give this victim justice."