Craig Godfrey, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County school band director will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to a sexual relationship he carried on with a student for three years.

Craig Godfrey, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual assault.

As part of a plea deal with the DA's Office, Godfrey was given a 25-year sentence, 12 of which will be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

Godfrey was the band director at North Cobb Christian School until January 2021, when he was arrested after the school notified police about the relationship between the then-38-year-old and a student from 2016-19. Police said the student was a sophomore at the school when the relationship began.

At the time, police said they had evidence, including messages and explicit photos between Godfrey and the victim.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US