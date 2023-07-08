Retrial set to begin for man accused of killing Tori Lang

Tori Lang was found dead in 2021. Her car was found burned five miles away -- and now a man is standing trial for a second time in her death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The jury pool was narrowed down from 60 to 12 jurors plus two alternates Monday, in the second trial against Austin Ford, the man charged with the murder of a Gwinnett County teen in Yellow River Park in 2021.

“I’m hoping the jury reaches a verdict on the major charges,” Ford’s defense attorney Lawrence Lewis said.

Lewis said he’s ready for round two, as the second trial against his client gets underway.

“Nothing’s changed, there is no additional evidence. The science is not going to change, the photographs aren’t going to change. So, there’s nothing that actually changed from the last trial," Lewis said.

After a weeklong trial in April, jurors deliberated for three days but could not come to a consensus on whether Ford killed 18-year-old Tori Lang.

Without a unanimous verdict for felony murder, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of possession of a firearm-- a mistrial was granted. The jury did, however, find Ford guilty of tampering with evidence and theft by taking.

Lang’s body was found two years ago, lying under a tree in Yellow River Park. Her car was discovered shortly after-- burned and hidden in some woods a few miles away. Last week, 11Alive spoke to Tori’s family, as they honored her with a balloon release.

“She was the life of the party, she smile everywhere she go. She radiate abundance,” Tori’s dad, Torrey Lang said.

“She just liked to keep everybody’s spirits up and always motivating people. People are always coming to us about how Tori motivated them to do this or that," Tori’s mom, Teresa Lang added.

While the family hopes a new trial will bring them justice and closure, Ford's defense attorney said this case will once again hang on testimony from the medical examiner.

“She says the science cannot tell us whether if it’s suicide or homicide,” Lewis said.