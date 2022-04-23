Father charged in 6-year-old son's accidental shooting death by brother denied bond, but allowed to go to funeral

The services for the child are to be held this weekend.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father charged in DeKalb County after his 6-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed by his 8-year-old brother was denied bond on Friday, but will be allowed to go to the funeral under supervision.

11Alive's Molly Oak was in court in DeKalb County and reports Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson will allow D'Onte Patterson to attend the funeral of his son in custody with the DeKalb Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff will have to conduct a security assessment with the funeral home, the judge ordered, and transport Patterson to the location.

“There is nothing that I can say or do to bring your son back, but what I can do is because we are all human is allow you to have some final times with him," the judge told Patterson.

The 29-year-old father faces second degree murder and child cruelty charges in the case.

He was denied bond by Jackson, however, who said he could still pose a danger to the community, was likely to intimidate or obstruct the administration of justice in the case and likely to commit a felony pending trial.

The 6-year-old died at the family's home near Stone Mountain on April 8.

Patterson and an uncle were downstairs watching television when they heard what they described to be "a pop," investigators said. The men went upstairs to a bedroom and found the child shot in the face. Authorities said the 8-year-old boy accidentally fired a long gun and shot his brother in the face.

Emergency responders rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he died. According to officers, seven children live in the house with four adults. All children are related.

11Alive's Jon Shirek spoke to neighbors who described heartbreak with the tragedy.

“I loved him like he was my own son, you know?” said Hiram McDonald, who lives next door,.