Social media posts led to him getting caught for murder. Now he's getting life without parole.

William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Andrew Miller in July 2020 at an apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the "Drug Rich" gang will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, in a murder case described by prosecutors as a kind of set-up during a gun deal.

William Moore-Earvin, 26, was handed the sentence after being found guilty by a DeKalb County jury of charges including three counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

He was convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Andrew Miller in July 2020 at an apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Moore-Earvin was caught after posting celebratory videos to social media following the murder. That included one video in which a gun stolen during the deal was in view on the floor.

Prosecutors said Miller was shot in the chest by Moore-Earvin during the deal. In a release, her office described the circumstances of the murder:

According to the investigation, the victim and a friend were at the location to purchase a handgun from the Defendant and to, in turn, sell a rifle to him. After a brief meeting in the breezeway with Defendant Moore-Earvin and two other men who were with him, victim Miller returned to his car to retrieve the weapon he was selling. Miller fired several demonstration shots into a tree before the weapon jammed. At that point, Defendant Moore-Earvin turned his gun on victim Miller and his friend and ordered them to “give it up.” The Defendant then shot victim Miller in the chest. All three suspects then held the victim’s friend at gunpoint, before stealing his phone and escaping in victim Miller’s white Toyota Corolla.

When police went to arrest Moore-Earvin ten days later, the white Corolla was "in plain view" in front of his apartment.