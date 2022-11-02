Former DeKalb County Commissioner convicted of 2 counts of extortion, DOJ says

Barnes Sutton was convicted of two counts of extortion. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

ATLANTA — A federal jury in Atlanta convicted a former member of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Wednesday for extorting a subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said court documents and evidence at the trial revealed from May 2014 to August 2014, Sharon Barnes Sutton, of Stone Mountain, demanded monthly payments of $500 from a subcontractor – later increasing payments to $1,000 per month.

According to the DOJ, the subcontractor made the first $500 payment in June 2014 at a restaurant in Decatur and the second $500 payment in July 2014 at Barnes Sutton's home. The DOJ said the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved and disrupted the continued demands in August 2014.

Additionally, the DOJ said Barnes Sutton also accepted a $5,000 cash bribe from an FBI confidential source.

Barnes Sutton was convicted of two counts of extortion. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," a release from the DOJ stated.