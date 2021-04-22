Garrett Rolfe, fired Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, has hearing for possible reinstatement

It was held on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Garrett Rolfe, the ex-Atlanta officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer, appeared virtually before a city board on Thursday for a potential reinstatement.

Rolfe, who faces murder charges in the killing of Brooks that are currently stuck in a kind of legal limbo, sought to have his firing reversed on Thursday in a hearing before the Atlanta Civil Service Board.

That same board reinstated Atlanta investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, who were fired over the tasing of college students Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young during protests last summer, in February.

It was not immediately clear when the board would issue a decision. Both Streeter and Gardner did not receive immediate decisions the same day of their hearings.

Rolfe's attorney, Lance LoRusso, argued to the board that his client's situation was practically identical to Streeter's and Gardner's: that he wasn't given enough time to respond to his "notice of proposed adverse action" - typically a 10-day period - before he was fired.

The attorney representing the police department, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, said former Police Chief Erika Shields had proper authority to terminate Rolfe under APD Work Rule 4.2.50, Maltreatment or Unnecessary Force.

Rule 4.2.50 states that APD employees "are expressly prohibited from the unnecessary or unreasonable use of force against any person or property" and that they "shall only use that force, which is reasonable and necessary to affect an arrest, prevent an escape, necessarily restrict the movement of a prisoner, defend himself or another from physical assault, or to accomplish other lawful objectives."

One witness, APD Assistant Chief Todd Coyt, testified to the shooting of Brooks and said he would have done one thing differently from Rolfe in the incident, which would have been trying to keep Brooks closer to his car "to use the car as some type of barrier where I could have pushed him into the car instead of being in a wide open parking lot" if he ran.

"I believe the officers acted accordingly," otherwise, Coyt said. "The officers were trying to show compassion, they were not overly aggressive, they tried to do everything they could to calm the situation down, so I don't think it's anything other than that, that I would have done initially when it started."

Lawrence-Hardy played videos, including body cam, from the scene at the Wendy's that was later burned out in protest, that showed witnesses - who had been observing the interaction between Brooks and officers from the beginning - were upset and critical of the officers immediately after he was shot.

A second witness, Sgt. William Dean in the police department's internal affairs unit, speaking to the Brooks arrest said "in my opinion a lot of officers were somewhat apprehensive and feel like they may have been too aggressive," after the outcry over the protest tasering incident.

"But I think on the onset they were very courteous, professional, they explained explained themselves. Things went far left when they tried to handcuff him. Prior to that everything was perfect - peaceful, cordial, professional," Dean said.

Dean also testified that there have been previous instances where officers were terminated without the 10-day notice period. The sergeant said discrepancies on Rolfe's notice of proposed adverse action, which his attorney had focused in on, were the result of typos.

Rolfe himself appeared on the Zoom call and answered a single question from Lawrence-Hardy, about whether he had ever had a conversation with another individual, Atlanta Police Union representative Ken Allen, regarding the shooting and his firing, to which he said he had. He declined to answer any other questions from her under the Fifth Amendment.

He further answered questions about the process of his firing from his own lawyer, leading to an extended debate about Fifth Amendment use.

Devin Brosnan, his partner on scene the night of Brooks' death, also briefly appeared and took the Fifth.

The three board members who heard the pleadings were Sterling Eaves, Plemon El-Amin, and Robert Hawkins.