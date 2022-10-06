Judge rejects request to delay trial in lawsuit arguing Georgia abortion law violates state constitution

Judge Robert C. I. McBurney rejected a state request to delay the trial until after the November midterm elections in an order issued Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A trial will commence later this month, a Fulton County judge has ordered, in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law on the grounds it's unlawful under the state constitution.

The trial will begin Oct. 24 and, under the order, is set to last two days.

The lawsuit was brought by the ACLU and a coalition of doctors arguing Georgia's Constitution and its protection for the right to privacy prohibits the law from impeding one's personal and medical decisions.

"The Georgia Supreme Court has robustly protected the right to refuse medical treatment, the right of a prisoner not to be force-fed, and the right to private sexual conduct," ACLU attorney Julia Kaye said in July.

Georgia's law bans abortions at roughly six weeks - the point at which a fetal "heartbeat" can be detected - and was long halted by a federal judge, citing the Roe v. Wade precedent that was reversed this year. After the Supreme Court overruled Roe, the federal courts allowed the Georgia law to take effect.

In August, 11Alive spoke with constitutional attorney Andrew Beal about the lawsuit.

"Everybody is looking at the major issue here, but I think it's the minor or technical issues that are going to really carry the day," he said. "There are certain technical problems with the new Georgia statute, which may well bar it from being enforced in Georgia. And it's not the six-week ban."

Beal said the law could fail on four things: