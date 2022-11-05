Where Gunna stands in the Atlanta RICO case

He was denied bond on jurisdictional grounds on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Gunna, the popular rapper and community figure on Atlanta's Southside, is among those who have been included in a sweeping indictment targeting the Young Slime Life gang.

The case has gained significant notoriety after a RICO indictment was issued this week by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, in particular for its inclusion of Gunna and the rap star Young Thug.

While the indictment paints Young Thug as a founder of the YSL gang and a significant operational leader, the allegations against Gunna appear to be far less serious.

Nonetheless, he was denied bond in an appearance Wednesday in Fulton County court. Here's what you need to know about his case:

Gunna bond hearing and charges in RICO case