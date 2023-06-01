Man, 27, gets 18 years in prison for trafficking 16-year-old girl in DeKalb County

The College Park man also faces separate charges on a similar human trafficking charges in a different county.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who pleaded guilty this month to trafficking a 16-year-old girl in DeKalb County will spend 18 years in prison, Georgia's attorney general announced Thursday.

A release by AG Chris Carr's office said 27-year-old Jahaundria Seabron of College Park also faces separate charges on similar human trafficking charges in a different county.

The release outlined four charges that Seabron pleaded guilty to over the trafficking case, which occurred in late 2020. They included knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude, knowingly harboring a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude, knowingly providing a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude and knowingly benefitting financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18.

According to the release, the case was opened by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit within Carr's office in September 2022. Investigators "led to the discovery of potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname" which they were able to eventually confirm as the 16-year-old victim.

Seabron was also indicted on the second case in January 2022. It remains active, according to the release.