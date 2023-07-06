'Liked to torture her' | Life in prison for Cobb County man who sexually abused family member

Jason Callahan was found guilty by a jury of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary schoolgirl who testified in trial that she "felt like she was dying inside" as a family member sexually abused her for years will see that man spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jason Callahan was given the life sentence after being found guilty by a Cobb County jury of two counts of sexual battery and six counts of child molestation, Cobb DA Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced.

Callahan was first arrested after the girl's school contacted Smyrna Police in 2019, with the school telling police she said she was "too scared to go home" because of the abuse.

In an interview with police, the girl said she believed Callahan "liked to torture her."

“This defendant knew the victim was afraid of him. He thought he could keep abusing her and she wouldn’t say anything. The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her abuser at such a young age should be commended," said Cobb County prosecutor Lindsey McClure-So. "We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring that justice was served for these heinous acts.”



The Cobb DA's Office adds: "If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911. If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual assault, please contact your local police department to file a report. For additional resources, please contact SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465."