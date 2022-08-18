Make America Slime Again clothing creator denied bond in YSL RICO case

The matter of reconsideration for bond came up for Miles Farley, the creator of Make America Slime Again clothing, who is charged in the RICO indictment.

ATLANTA — A man charged in the same RICO indictment as Atlanta rapper Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday.

Miles Farley is held on charges related to the shooting death of Shymel Drinks, who was 23 years old and, according to court documents, allegedly a "rival gang member" of Young Slime Life.

His lawyer argued in court on Thursday that Farley was not involved in the alleged murder of Drinks and that he was with the wrong people at the wrong time. Farley's lawyer goes on to address his clothing brand, named Make America Slime Again, arguing that it has no criminal affiliation with Young Slime Life.

Bond was ultimately denied for Farley, with the judge agreeing with his previous position. Damekion Garlington, Quamarvious Nichols, Shannon Stillwell along with Farley, are all arrested and charged in the death of Drinks on March 14.

Police said both parties were involved in a criminal street gang and later identified one group as Young Slime Life.