Marietta teen known as 'Lil Ghost' indicted for murder, gang charges

Donald Bannister was arrested in August with the help of the U.S. Marshals, Marietta Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta teen murder suspect who was caught in August after more than a year at large has now been indicted for murder and several other gang-related crimes.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Wednesday that his office's Gang Prosecution Unit had indicted Donald Bannister, also known as "Lil Ghost," on charges including two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of murder, one count of felony murder. He also faces several other charges (those are listed in a release from the AG's Office.)

Bannister - who was 17 at the time - was identified in June 2021 as the suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.

According to a release from that time by the Marietta Police Department, Bailey was shot on the evening of June 15, 2021, and found "lying in the street unresponsive." He later died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police quickly caught one suspect they said was an accomplice, but Bannister remained free for over a year.

He was arrested in August with the help of the U.S. Marshals, Marietta Police said.