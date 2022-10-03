Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers found guilty on several counts in corruption case

ATLANTA — Mitzi Bickers, a former city official under ex-Mayor Kasim Reed and a political power player after she left his administration, was found guilty on several crimes in a federal corruption trial.
A jury convicted Bickers on nine of the 12 charges she faced, acquitting her on three others.
Bickers faced charges that included three related to bribery, three for money laundering, four for wire fraud, one for witness tampering and one for making false statements/falsifying tax returns.
Charges/Verdict
- Count 1, conspiracy to commit bribery: Guilty
- Count 2, conspiracy to commit bribery: Not guilty
- Count 3, bribery: Not guilty
- Count 4, money laundering: Guilty
- Count 5, money laundering: Guilty
- Count 6, money laundering: Guilty
- Count 7, wire fraud: Guilty
- Count 8, wire fraud: Guilty
- Count 9, wire fraud: Guilty
- Count 10, wire fraud: Guilty
- Count 11, witness tampering: Not guilty
- Count 12, making false statements/falsifying tax returns: Guilty
Bickers was indicted back in 2018, accused of using "her influence as a high-ranking City of Atlanta official and later as a connected political consultant to steer lucrative city contracts" to two contractors in exchange for bribes.
"The illicit arrangement netted over $2 million in bribes for Bickers and almost $17 million in city contracts," for the contractors she had allegedly conspired with, the U.S. Attorney's Office said at the time.
The contractors, Elvin Mitchell and Charles Richards, pleaded guilty to paying the bribes and were sentenced to federal prison time.
Then-U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak also further alleged that after Mitchell began cooperating with the FBI, Bickers "played a role" in an incident where a man threw a concrete block through a window at Mitchell's home with a note saying: "Keep your mouth shut!"
The former Atlanta Director of Human Services was later indicted in a separate case involving bribes in Jackson, Mississippi.
Bickers was one of several officials under former Mayor Reed who faced corruption charges. Two Reed administration officials, former city Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith and Reed's Deputy Chief of Staff Katrina Taylor-Parks, pleaded guilty to taking bribes and were given federal prison sentences. Former city Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard also faces an ongoing fraud case.
Reed's onetime press secretary, Jenna Garland, was convicted as well in 2019 of obstructing open records requests made by an Atlanta news station (11Alive was not the station involved).