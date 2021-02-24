Judge declines to set bail for man tied to death of cheerleader

Warrants reveal what allegedly happened in the hours leading up to Johns Creek cheerleader's death.

ATLANTA —

On Wednesday afternoon, 25-year-old Shawn Saleem of Duluth made his first court appearance in Fulton County.

He's accused of concealing the death of 16-year-old Carly Jackson, along with contributing to the delinquency of minors.

A criminal warrant indicated that Carly's friend told police that she and Jackson were 'hanging out" with Saleem in his apartment on February 13, doing drugs.

The friend allegedly told police that she went to sleep, and when she woke up, Jackson was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The warrant said that when the friend told Saleem, he told her that Jackson had been like that for hours, but that he had not called 911 because of the drugs.

She allegedly told police that he then moved Jackson's body from the apartment to a breezeway, then told her to tell police that Jackson had died there.

During Wednesday's court hearing, a judge declined to set bond for Saleem, citing several reasons.

The judge said that Saleem has ties to New York. She said that Saleem is already out of jail on bond, facing drug charges in Forsyth County, so he is a risk to re-offend.

The judge also noted that it took Saleem 10 days to turn himself in after warrants were issued in this case. She also said that if he was out on bond, he could intimidate witnesses.